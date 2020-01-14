Short Interest in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Decreases By 9.6%

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the December 15th total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hawse III sold 2,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $78,822.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert S. Tissue sold 1,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $33,920.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,562.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,113 shares of company stock worth $220,118 in the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 140,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 584.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 14.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMMF. BidaskClub lowered Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

Shares of Summit Financial Group stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.42. 16,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,878. The stock has a market cap of $317.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.06. Summit Financial Group has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $23.18 million for the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

