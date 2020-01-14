Short Interest in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Declines By 10.5%

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,290,000 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the December 15th total of 9,260,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SU stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,951,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,054,079. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87. The firm has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.88.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. CIBC set a $53.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. National Bank Financial lowered Suncor Energy from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

