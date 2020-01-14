Short Interest in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Decreases By 9.0%

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the December 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE SNX traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.42. 508,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,381. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $78.55 and a 52-week high of $151.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.71.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 2.11%. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SYNNEX will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.31%.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 884 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total transaction of $103,923.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,037.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 685 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $79,795.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,959,278. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in SYNNEX by 187.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SYNNEX by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNX. ValuEngine downgraded SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.43.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

