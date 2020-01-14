Short Interest in Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) Drops By 10.1%

Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,230,000 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the December 15th total of 8,040,000 shares. Approximately 16.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 363,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Teligent by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 34,996 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Teligent by 496.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Teligent by 247.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 51,718 shares in the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teligent in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teligent in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

Teligent stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.41. 415,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,346. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23. Teligent has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Teligent had a negative return on equity of 232.25% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Teligent will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TLGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teligent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teligent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Teligent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Teligent Company Profile

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. It offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

