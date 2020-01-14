Short Interest in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Expands By 14.0%

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the December 15th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 763,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on TETRA Technologies from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTI. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 59.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 27,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 10,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies stock opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67. TETRA Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.10 million, a P/E ratio of -30.80 and a beta of 1.90.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $245.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TETRA Technologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

