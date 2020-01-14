Short Interest in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Rises By 14.2%

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000,000 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the December 15th total of 4,380,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. CIBC lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. CSFB lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Monday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.08.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 30,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $56.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.37 and a 200 day moving average of $56.79. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $51.63 and a fifty-two week high of $59.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.5605 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 45.33%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.