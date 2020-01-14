Short Interest in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Rises By 10.8%

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,890,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the December 15th total of 6,220,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.68.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1,957.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,164,209 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,380,648,000 after buying an additional 7,767,384 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 17,670.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after buying an additional 2,442,530 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,282,775 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $724,260,000 after buying an additional 2,207,908 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 15,152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $290,351,000 after buying an additional 1,780,761 shares during the period. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,320,067 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $730,567,000 after buying an additional 1,772,727 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $180.82. 137,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,962. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific has a one year low of $149.09 and a one year high of $182.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.05%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

