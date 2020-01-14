Short Interest in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Increases By 11.8%

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the December 15th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 565,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $144.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $117.77 and a 1-year high of $157.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.31). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.39%.

In related news, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $1,157,958.63. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 186,209 shares in the company, valued at $26,909,062.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steve Filton sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,504,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 10.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth $445,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth $231,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 285,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,525,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,198,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.