Short Interest in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Decreases By 10.3%

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the December 15th total of 4,470,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 541,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VNDA shares. ValuEngine raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

In other news, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $64,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,279,272.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $151,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,753,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,642 shares of company stock valued at $234,100 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 22,724 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 28,675 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after acquiring an additional 18,447 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNDA remained flat at $$15.15 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 935,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,293. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.66. The stock has a market cap of $807.79 million, a P/E ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.36. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $31.30.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $59.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.33 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 55.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

