Short Interest in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) Drops By 10.7%

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 573,300 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the December 15th total of 641,900 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 74,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRCA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.65. 79,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,278. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.02. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67. The stock has a market cap of $391.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 4.10.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRCA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 659.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 12,198 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 634,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,374,000 after buying an additional 150,679 shares in the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

