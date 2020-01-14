Short Interest in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Rises By 11.7%

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 330,900 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the December 15th total of 296,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 199,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

VGZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th.

NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. Vista Gold has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.89.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vista Gold stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) by 95.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 611,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 297,956 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Vista Gold worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

