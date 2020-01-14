Short Interest in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Increases By 14.1%

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,170,000 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the December 15th total of 12,420,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Wipro by 27.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,077,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 235,262 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wipro during the third quarter valued at $292,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wipro by 22.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 169,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 31,534 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Wipro during the third quarter valued at $7,811,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wipro by 4.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WIT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.31.

Wipro stock opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. Wipro has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $4.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.45.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

