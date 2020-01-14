Short Interest in Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Decreases By 9.8%

Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 520,800 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the December 15th total of 577,500 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 687,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZFGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Zafgen by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,678,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 697,724 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Zafgen by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 460,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 296,905 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Zafgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Zafgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Zafgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZFGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zafgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.78 price target on shares of Zafgen in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zafgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.01.

Zafgen stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.38. Zafgen has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zafgen will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Zafgen Company Profile

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

