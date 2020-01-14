ShowHand (HAND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $19,344.00

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $19,344.00 and approximately $10,388.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShowHand token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, YoBit, HitBTC and Mercatox. In the last week, ShowHand has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ShowHand alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 89.7% against the dollar and now trades at $323.40 or 0.03675137 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00188308 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027277 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00125601 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ShowHand

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio.

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Mercatox, YoBit and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.