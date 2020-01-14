SHPING (SHPING) Market Capitalization Achieves $15,039.00

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 14th. SHPING has a market capitalization of $15,039.00 and $62.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SHPING has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SHPING token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 76.4% against the dollar and now trades at $289.00 or 0.03302285 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00183981 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00027642 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00122724 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SHPING Profile

SHPING was first traded on January 6th, 2018. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 873,184,135 tokens. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com.

Buying and Selling SHPING

SHPING can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

