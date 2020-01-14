SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Sells $431,000.00 in Stock

SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $431,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SIBN traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.46. 157,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,322. The company has a market cap of $536.61 million, a PE ratio of -30.23 and a beta of -0.47. SI-Bone Inc has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $23.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.78.

Get SI-Bone alerts:

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $16.18 million for the quarter. SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 42.29% and a negative net margin of 54.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SIBN shares. ValuEngine raised SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks started coverage on SI-Bone in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on SI-Bone in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SI-Bone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 17,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 15,111 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 16,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,120,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,787,000 after acquiring an additional 463,874 shares in the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SI-Bone Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for SI-Bone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-Bone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.