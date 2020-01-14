SIBCoin Trading Down 12.7% Over Last 7 Days (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and BTC-Alpha. SIBCoin has a market cap of $521,128.00 and approximately $869.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,621.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.75 or 0.01790863 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.03 or 0.03761381 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00639370 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.08 or 0.00695218 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010172 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00073963 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00025405 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00498076 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,136,119 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.money.

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Upbit, Livecoin, Bittrex, BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

