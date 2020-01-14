Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the December 15th total of 6,180,000 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.20 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

SRRA traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,687,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,044. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.31. Sierra Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $2.01.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 981.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39,661 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 500,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 248,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,312,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 417,300 shares during the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

