Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Short Interest Update

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the December 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ SBNY traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,865. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.45 and its 200 day moving average is $124.01. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $108.80 and a twelve month high of $138.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.05. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 31.37%. The company had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,267,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 415,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,558,000 after acquiring an additional 176,298 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,871,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,702,000 after acquiring an additional 100,830 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 137,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,342,000 after acquiring an additional 95,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,649,000. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBNY. Hovde Group raised shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.89.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

