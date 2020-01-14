Silchester International Investors LLP Sells 403,388 Shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG)

Silchester International Investors LLP lessened its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,761,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403,388 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group makes up about 29.8% of Silchester International Investors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Silchester International Investors LLP owned 9.47% of Janus Henderson Group worth $434,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JHG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 1,142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 350,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after buying an additional 322,241 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 333.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 237,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 182,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,950,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $24.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.42. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $25.83.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.94 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on JHG. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Janus Henderson Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, insider Seymour-Jackson Angela acquired 3,116 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.72 per share, with a total value of $129,999.52. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

