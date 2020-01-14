Silent Notary Hits Market Cap of $226,974.00 (SNTR)

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded 29.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. During the last week, Silent Notary has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One Silent Notary token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, YoBit and DEx.top. Silent Notary has a total market cap of $226,974.00 and $39,530.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Silent Notary

Silent Notary’s launch date was November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Silent Notary is silentnotary.com.

Buying and Selling Silent Notary

Silent Notary can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit, DDEX, DEx.top and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silent Notary should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Silent Notary using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

