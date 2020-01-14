Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Sells $1,800,000.00 in Stock

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,013,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Silicon Laboratories stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,856. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.50. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $120.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.45.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $223.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1,696.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,028,000 after buying an additional 192,049 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 13.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 745,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,029,000 after buying an additional 87,338 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,005,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 309.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 62,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 47,240 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

