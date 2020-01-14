Single Collateral DAI (SAI) Market Cap Hits $35.62 Million

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Single Collateral DAI token can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00011520 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Single Collateral DAI has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Single Collateral DAI has a total market capitalization of $35.62 million and $390,204.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00036932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.87 or 0.06199174 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00025104 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00034997 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00127933 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI Token Profile

Single Collateral DAI (CRYPTO:SAI) is a token. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 35,044,101 tokens. The official message board for Single Collateral DAI is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official website is www.makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Single Collateral DAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Single Collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

