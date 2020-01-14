SingularDTV (SNGLS) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.02 Million

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. During the last week, SingularDTV has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. SingularDTV has a total market capitalization of $4.02 million and approximately $272,484.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularDTV token can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Liqui.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 70.3% against the dollar and now trades at $344.37 or 0.03957975 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011535 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00190011 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00027859 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00127470 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

SingularDTV Profile

SingularDTV launched on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Livecoin, Ethfinex, Binance, HitBTC, Braziliex, ChaoEX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

