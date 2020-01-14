SingularityNET (AGI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $536,827.00

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, Kucoin, Ethfinex and IDEX. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $9.32 million and approximately $536,827.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 126.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.65 or 0.04531248 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00188254 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027154 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00126930 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET launched on December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, Kucoin, Ethfinex, Tidex, Liqui and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

