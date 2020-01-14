Sitrin Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,218 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 4.1% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 17,012.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,916,308 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,153,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,422 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Adobe by 37.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,973,766 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,349,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,047 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 32,093.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,055 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 31.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,079,637 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,127,000,000 after acquiring an additional 972,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,938,712,000 after acquiring an additional 887,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Nomura upped their target price on Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens set a $327.00 target price on Adobe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.96.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $344.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $231.96 and a one year high of $345.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $321.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.71, for a total transaction of $809,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,148 shares in the company, valued at $13,255,707.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total value of $5,565,648.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,712 shares of company stock worth $12,554,146. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

