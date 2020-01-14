Sitrin Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for about 2.3% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $327.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,569,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,574,500. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $319.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.16. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $256.41 and a fifty-two week high of $327.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

