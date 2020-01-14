SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 231,100 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the December 15th total of 259,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:SJW traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.44. 60,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,411. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $57.49 and a 1 year high of $74.47. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.06.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.41). SJW Group had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $114.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SJW Group news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total value of $71,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Valer Robert A. Van acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.21 per share, for a total transaction of $504,075.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 1,320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 453.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,769,000 after purchasing an additional 26,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter. Water Asset Management LLC now owns 63,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 36,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SJW. Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Macquarie began coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SJW Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

