SkinCoin Achieves Market Cap of $43,211.00 (SKIN)

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 14th. One SkinCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Mercatox and HitBTC. Over the last week, SkinCoin has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. SkinCoin has a total market capitalization of $43,211.00 and approximately $1,296.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 126.2% against the dollar and now trades at $401.65 or 0.04531248 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00188254 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027154 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00126930 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SkinCoin

SkinCoin was first traded on June 7th, 2017. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 tokens. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org.

SkinCoin Token Trading

SkinCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SkinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SkinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

