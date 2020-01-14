Skycoin Trading Down 3.3% Over Last Week (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00004842 BTC on popular exchanges including ChaoEX, Binance, Cryptopia and C2CX. Skycoin has a total market cap of $7.18 million and approximately $340,413.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin was first traded on December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Skycoin’s official website is skycoin.net. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, C2CX, ChaoEX, Cryptopia and Iquant. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

