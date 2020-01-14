Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Sells $57,650.00 in Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $57,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,676,334.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stewart Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Slack alerts:

On Wednesday, January 8th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $59,800.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $58,325.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $56,525.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $54,350.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $52,775.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $53,775.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $52,750.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $52,250.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $57,150.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $56,875.00.

Shares of WORK traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,466,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,089,230. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.19. Slack has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.14 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 554.57% and a negative net margin of 90.86%. Slack’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WORK. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Slack in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Slack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Slack from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Slack in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Slack from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Slack in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Slack during the third quarter worth $200,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in Slack during the third quarter worth $712,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Slack during the third quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Slack during the third quarter worth $593,000. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.