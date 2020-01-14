Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $34,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $35,910.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $35,070.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $33,975.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $32,580.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $31,620.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $32,295.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $31,650.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $31,455.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $34,305.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $34,125.00.

NYSE:WORK traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.28. 10,466,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,089,230. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.19. Slack has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.14 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 554.57% and a negative net margin of 90.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Slack from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Slack to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Slack to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Slack by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Slack by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Slack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Slack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Slack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

