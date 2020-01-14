SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,680,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the December 15th total of 13,800,000 shares. Approximately 12.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

SM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on SM Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 77.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,466 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 9,816 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 53.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 739,625 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,261,000 after buying an additional 258,737 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in SM Energy by 8.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,055,129 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,211,000 after buying an additional 80,619 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in SM Energy by 55.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 24,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 31.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,334,776 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,433,000 after buying an additional 2,921,362 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $21.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $390.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

