SM Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 1,051 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 873% compared to the average daily volume of 108 put options.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SM shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in SM Energy by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SM Energy by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,466 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE SM remained flat at $$11.26 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,618. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $21.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 375.17 and a beta of 3.08.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $390.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.68 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 14.67%. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SM Energy will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

