SmartCash (SMART) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.83 Million

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Braziliex and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. SmartCash has a market cap of $2.83 million and approximately $128,790.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,792.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.79 or 0.01895149 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.02 or 0.03931571 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.23 or 0.00672946 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.01 or 0.00750055 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010262 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00086851 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00025548 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00596854 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Braziliex, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

