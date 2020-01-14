SmartFinancial (SMBK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st. Analysts expect SmartFinancial to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 21.46%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 million. On average, analysts expect SmartFinancial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SmartFinancial stock opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $317.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SmartFinancial has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average is $21.65.

In other news, Director Clifton N. Miller sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $308,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,371.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SMBK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

