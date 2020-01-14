SmartMesh (SMT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $96,738.00

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 14th. SmartMesh has a market capitalization of $4.51 million and approximately $96,738.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartMesh token can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi and HitBTC. In the last week, SmartMesh has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SmartMesh alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00037081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.95 or 0.06266989 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00024916 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00034984 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00117819 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001538 BTC.

About SmartMesh

SMT is a token. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 tokens. The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh.

SmartMesh Token Trading

SmartMesh can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartMesh should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartMesh using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartMesh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartMesh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.