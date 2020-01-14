Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the December 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 436,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

SMSI stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 325,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,436. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94. Smith Micro Software has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $165.95 million, a PE ratio of -33.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 million. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 32.55%. Research analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SMSI shares. B. Riley set a $8.50 price objective on Smith Micro Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith Micro Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMSI. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 135,303.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 36,532 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software in the third quarter valued at $1,187,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Smith Micro Software by 14.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 52,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Smith Micro Software by 26.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 194,019 shares during the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

