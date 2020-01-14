Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.63.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. National Bank Financial set a $37.50 target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Snc-Lavalin Group to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of SNCAF stock opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. Snc-Lavalin Group has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $36.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.92.

Snc-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

