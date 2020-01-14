Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.86.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNC. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$37.50 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of SNC stock opened at C$29.82 on Tuesday. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of C$15.47 and a 1 year high of C$48.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$27.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$1.04. The business had revenue of C$2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snc-Lavalin Group will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snc-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

