Sociall 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (SCL)

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. In the last seven days, Sociall has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sociall token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, IDEX, Cryptopia and HitBTC. Sociall has a market capitalization of $63,073.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sociall alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $204.79 or 0.02393532 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00183041 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00026323 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00120391 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sociall Token Profile

Sociall was first traded on August 19th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. The official message board for Sociall is medium.com/@sociall.io. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sociall’s official website is sociall.io.

Sociall Token Trading

Sociall can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, FCoin, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sociall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sociall using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sociall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sociall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.