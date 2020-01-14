Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) Short Interest Down 11.0% in December

Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 776,100 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the December 15th total of 872,400 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 621.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 166,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 143,619 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 140,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 46,516 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 586,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 211,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 245.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. 54.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHU traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.55. The company had a trading volume of 588,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,415. Sohu.com has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.42. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $482.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sohu.com will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SOHU shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sohu.com in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.