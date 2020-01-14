Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) Short Interest Up 10.5% in December

Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the December 15th total of 48,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Sol Gel Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,471,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sol Gel Technologies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sol Gel Technologies by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

SLGL stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.87. 1,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,180. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.22. The company has a market cap of $275.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.19. Sol Gel Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 million. Sol Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.98% and a negative net margin of 223.99%. Equities analysts expect that Sol Gel Technologies will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SLGL shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

About Sol Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

