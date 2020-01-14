SolarCoin Trading Up 2.9% This Week (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. SolarCoin has a total market capitalization of $951,278.00 and approximately $393.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SolarCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges including Lykke Exchange, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Bittrex. During the last week, SolarCoin has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SolarCoin Coin Profile

SolarCoin (SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,901,988 coins and its circulating supply is 57,307,134 coins. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Lykke Exchange, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

