Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.78.

Several analysts have recently commented on SOI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, Director Edgar R. Jr. Giesinger purchased 10,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $116,800.00. Insiders own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $36,498,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 10,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 42,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOI stock opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $648.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.80. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $19.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.94 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This is an increase from Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

