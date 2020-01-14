Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Medical Marijuana (OTCMKTS:MJNA) Stock Price

Media coverage about Medical Marijuana (OTCMKTS:MJNA) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Medical Marijuana earned a news sentiment score of 1.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

OTCMKTS:MJNA remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 5,289,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,519,362. Medical Marijuana has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.

Get Medical Marijuana alerts:

About Medical Marijuana

Medical Marijuana, Inc, an investment holding company, operates in the medical marijuana and industrial hemp markets. Its products range from patented and proprietary based cannabinoid products to seed and stalk or isolated high value extracts manufactured and formulated for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and cosmeceutical industries.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Marijuana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Marijuana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.