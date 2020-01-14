SophiaTX Price Up 78.5% This Week (SPHTX)

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded 92.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. In the last seven days, SophiaTX has traded up 78.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SophiaTX token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, Liquid and Hotbit. SophiaTX has a total market cap of $610,718.00 and approximately $15,687.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SophiaTX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00037140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $527.31 or 0.06008073 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00024923 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00035589 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00127944 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001537 BTC.

SophiaTX Token Profile

SophiaTX is a token. It launched on December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 356,371,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,877,003 tokens. SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SophiaTX is www.sophiatx.com. The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject.

Buying and Selling SophiaTX

SophiaTX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Liquid, Kucoin, Hotbit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SophiaTX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SophiaTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SophiaTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SophiaTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.