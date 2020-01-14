Southern Co (NYSE:SO) EVP Christopher C. Womack Sells 54,966 Shares

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 54,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $3,545,307.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,949.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $64.92. 5,063,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,985,076. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $64.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.06. The company has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. Southern had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 31.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,881,000 after buying an additional 96,358 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 22.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,200,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,057,000 after buying an additional 1,319,096 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.7% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.4% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 141,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after buying an additional 12,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.77.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

