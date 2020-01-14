Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) Short Interest Down 9.8% in December

Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,530,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the December 15th total of 5,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 691,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts have recently commented on SCCO shares. Itau Unibanco cut Southern Copper to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Southern Copper from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

In other news, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 12,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $473,114.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,825,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,318,000 after purchasing an additional 774,578 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the second quarter worth $18,171,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 1,569.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 212,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after buying an additional 200,204 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 2,055.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 175,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after buying an additional 167,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 77.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after buying an additional 159,680 shares in the last quarter. 6.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.29. 716,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,922. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.46. The firm has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96. Southern Copper has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Southern Copper had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

