SparksPay Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. In the last week, SparksPay has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. SparksPay has a total market cap of $6,524.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000119 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001163 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About SparksPay

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/SparksPay.

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

